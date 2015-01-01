Abstract

Suicide is a leading cause of death in custody. Although previous studies with prison inmates suggest a strong relation between childhood adversity and suicidal behavior, as well as between childhood adversity and antisociality, this has not been explored in the forensic psychiatric system. We compared 211 men admitted to a forensic hospital having a lifetime history of suicide attempts with 275 men with no suicide history in the same institution. Data were retrospectively coded from information gathered during their assessment and medical records. We examined associations of adverse childhood events and antisociality with suicide attempt history in a series of regression analyses. Childhood adversity was present in majority of individuals and significantly more common for individuals with a history of suicide attempts (76.8%) than those with no suicide attempts (63.3%). The suicide attempt group also experienced a greater number of adverse childhood events. Physical abuse, parental separation, and parental psychiatric history during childhood were associated with suicide attempts. Men with a suicide attempt history had higher antisociality scores than the comparison group and adult antisocial behavior partially mediated the relationship between adverse childhood experiences and suicide attempts. Men in forensic hospital who have suffered multiple experiences of childhood adversity are at increased risk for exhibiting antisocial behavior and engaging in suicidal attempts. Early interventions targeted toward antisociality and trauma-informed care in the forensic hospital are needed to support the mental health of the forensic population.

