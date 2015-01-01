Abstract

PURPOSE: It remains unclear how falls affect older people's social relations. In particular, the characteristics of fallers in their second half of life are unclear. Several studies have reported that people with a low educational level fall more often, and that low educational level is a predictor for perceived social exclusion. We conducted the first longitudinal analysis on the association between falls and social relations among people of different educational levels.



METHODS: Longitudinal data were used from two waves (2014 and 2017) of the German Ageing Survey with an analytical sample of 11,227 individuals aged ≥ 40 years. Fall history in the past 12 months (yes; no) was assessed. Perceived social exclusion (outcome measure) was assessed using a validated scale developed by Bude and Lantermann. Loneliness (outcome measure) was measured using a short form of the validated De Jong Gierveld Loneliness Scale.



RESULTS: Controlling for various potential confounding variables, fixed effects regression analysis stratified by educational level and gender revealed that experiencing a fall was associated with greater perceived social exclusion (β = 0.21 p < 0.05) among men with low/medium educational level. The experience of a fall was not associated with increased loneliness.



CONCLUSION: Our results suggest an association between falls and feelings of social exclusion. This association was found only for men in their second half of life with low/medium educational level. Falls were not associated with loneliness.

Language: en