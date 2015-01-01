Abstract

AIM: To analyse the transfer of knowledge on how to detect physical abuse, especially shaken baby syndrome/abusive head trauma (SBS/AHT), and its association to trends in infant abuse diagnoses (maltreatment and assault).



METHODS: Design: retrospective population-based and quasi-experimental. SETTING: Sweden 1987-2019. PATIENTS: Children below age 1 year, selected from the National Patient Register (n = 1150). Exposures: Literature search for transfer of knowledge by diffusion, dissemination and implementation, and whether supportive or disruptive of the SBS/AHT paradigm. MAIN OUTCOME MEASURE: Abuse diagnoses (maltreatment or assault). ANALYSES: Incidence rate, incidence rate ratio (IRR).



RESULTS: The overall incidence rate of abuse was 32.23 per 100,000 during the years 1987-2019. It was rather stable 1987-2000. The SBS diagnosis was introduced in the late 1990s. A comprehensive increase of transfer of knowledge on physical abuse, specifically on SBS/AHT and dangers of shaking, took place from 2002 and onward through diffusion, dissemination and implementation. Maltreatment diagnoses, but not assault diagnosis, increased steeply during 2002-2007, peaking in 2008-2013 [IRR 1.63 (95% confidence interval 1.34-1.98)]. Transfer of disruptive knowledge on SBS/AHT during the period 2014-2019 was associated with a decline in maltreatment diagnoses [IRR 0.84 (95% confidence interval 0.71-0.99)].



CONCLUSION: An increase in maltreatment diagnoses was associated with transfer of supportive knowledge of the SBS/AHT paradigm, while a decline occurred toward the end of the study period, which might indicate a burgeoning de-implementation process.

Language: en