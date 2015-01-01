|
Komar D, Denić N, Marsh B, Rumbolt N. J. Forensic Sci. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
35122244
A comprehensive review of medical examiner data was undertaken of all hanging deaths in the Canadian Maritime province of Newfoundland and Labrador from 1982 to 2021. A total of 811 cases were identified representing suicidal, accidental, and undetermined manners of death. Variables examined included age; sex; seasonality; ligature type; location; time since death; prior attempts/suicidal ideation; presence/absence of a suicide note; and presence/absence of alcohol and drugs. Data subsets were generated, and additional analysis was conducted for hangings involving females; suicidal hangings occurring in the region of Labrador; and those who hanged themselves outdoors.
epidemiology; autopsy; suicide; hanging; forensic pathology; suicide note; youth suicide