Abstract

Deliberate self-poisoning (DSP) in adolescents is increasing dramatically. Life at school is one of the most important life influences for this age group. This study aimed to investigate whether the frequency of DSP is higher during school term compared to holidays and whether this difference has become greater over time. This is an ecological study using Poisons Information Centre (PIC) data for all DSPs in 10-19 year olds from New South Wales, Tasmania and Australian Capital Territory that occurred between 2005 and 2018. For each call, the date of the poisoning was assigned as 'term' or 'holiday'. To control for population growth, calls were expressed as per 100,000 of the population per day. Multivariable Poisson regression was performed to investigate the combined impact of various predictors (state, sex, year, holiday/term, day of week, age) on call number. 26,432 calls were included in the analysis (73.6% female, 24.1% male and 2.3% unknown). Poisson regression showed significant effects for all predictors, with an increased likelihood of DSP during the school term compared with holidays and on Monday-Thursday compared with Saturday but only during the school term. DSP doubled between 2012 and 2017 and the disparity between DSP that occurs during term vs. holiday increased over that time frame. We conclude that some of the increase in DSP is likely due to school-specific stressors, hence the school environment is the ideal setting for self-harm prevention initiatives.

