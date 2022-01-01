Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Deep brain stimulation (DBS) of the mesencephalic locomotor region, composed of the pedunculopontine (PPN) and cuneiform (CuN) nuclei, has been proposed to treat dopa-resistant gait and balance disorders in Parkinson's disease (PD). Here, we report the long-term effects of PPN- or CuN-DBS on these axial disorders.



METHODS: In 6 PD patients operated for mesencephalic locomotor region DBS and prospectively followed for more than 2 years, we assessed the effects of both PPN- and CuN-DBS (On-dopa) in a cross-over single-blind study by using clinical scales and recording gait parameters. Patients were also examined Off-DBS.



RESULTS: More than 2 years after surgery, axial and Tinetti scores were significantly aggravated with both PPN- or CuN-DBS relative to before and one year after surgery. Gait recordings revealed an increased double-stance duration with both PPN- or CuN-DBS, higher swing phase duration with CuN-DBS and step width with PPN-DBS. With PPN- versus CuN-DBS, the step length, velocity and cadence were significantly higher; and the double-stance and turn durations significantly lower. Irrespective the target, we found no significant change in clinical scores Off-DBS compared to On-DBS. The duration of anticipatory postural adjustments as well as step length were lower with versus without PPN-DBS. We found no other significant changes in motor, cognitive or psychiatric scores, except an increased anxiety severity.



CONCLUSION: In this long-term follow-up study with controlled assessments, PPN- or CuN-DBS did not improve dopa-resistant gait and balance disorders with a worsening of these axial motor signs with time, thus indicating no significant clinical effect.

