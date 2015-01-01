Abstract

No studies have examined the differences and similarities between individuals with and without experiences of childhood sexual and/or physical abuse in relation to anxiety and depression severity, perceived social support, and suicide experiences. Furthermore, whether the strength of these associations differs between these two groups, and whether the buffering role of perceived social support is equally effective, remain unknown. This study, which was based on 842 British participants, aimed to address these gaps. There were three key findings: i) abused individuals reported significantly more severe depression, anxiety, and suicide experiences, and lower social support, ii) the associations between depression, anxiety, and suicide experiences did not differ between these groups, whereas the association between social support and suicide experiences was more pronounced in abused individuals, and iii) perceived social support acted as a moderator of the association between depression and suicide experiences in both groups. These findings are important because they suggest that for the individuals with childhood trauma perceptions of being less supported by their significant others may lead to suicide acts. Furthermore, perceptions of being socially supported appeared to weaken the association between depression and suicide experiences equally in individuals with and without childhood trauma.

Language: en