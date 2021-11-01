|
Citation
|
Sampasa-Kanyinga H, Lien A, Hamilton HA, Chaput JP. Sleep Health 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
35120851
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Research has shown that cyberbullying victimization is associated with short sleep duration among adolescents; however, the association between cyberbullying perpetration and sleep duration is unclear. Furthermore, little is known about the factors that could moderate these associations. Thus, the objectives of this study were to investigate the associations of cyberbullying victimization, perpetration, or both with short sleep duration among adolescents, and to test whether age, sex, and adherence to the screen time recommendations (≤2 hours/day) moderate these associations.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
youth; public health; sleep; cyberbullying perpetration; cyberbullying victimization