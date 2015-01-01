SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Herdea A, Struta A, Derihaci RP, Ulici A, Costache A, Furtunescu F, Toma A, Charkaoui A. Exp. Ther. Med. 2022; 23(3): e215.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2022, Spandidos Publications)

DOI

10.3892/etm.2022.11139

PMID

35126718

PMCID

PMC8796279

Abstract

In recent years, platelet-rich plasma (PRP) therapy has been a subject of controversy in orthopedics field. Our objective was to assess the efficiency of PRP therapy for patients who have suffered grade 2 meniscal lesions and grade 2 anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) lesions, graded by magnetic resonance imaging (MRI). A retrospective observational study was conducted, which included 72 young recreational athletes who had been diagnosed with grade 2 meniscal injury, graded using MRI, that benefited from PRP therapy as an enhancement of the primary treatment, after cast immobilization. The Lysholm score, the pain intensity and the resuming of the physical activity before the PRP treatment and one month after were analyzed. Our study revealed that patients had an improved subjective perception of pain after PRP therapy and an improvement of the Lysholm score. Concurrently, 83.3% of patients could return to sports and daily physical activity. It can be concluded that PRP therapy is a safe, easy to manage treatment, efficient for pain relief and in resuming of sports activities for young recreational athletes who have sustained partial meniscal or ACL tears. In terms of pain relief, it appears that the PRP therapy could be more efficient for young patients with ACL injuries.


Language: en

Keywords

sports; anterior cruciate ligament; knee; meniscus; platelet-rich plasma therapy; young

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print