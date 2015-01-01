Abstract

The prevalence of traumatic events in South Africa is considerably high due to a history of political violence and the ongoing cycle of interpersonal, community-based, and socioeconomic violence. While conventional therapeutic techniques have been found to support trauma survivors in the local context, alternative approaches that focus on the mind-body connection have become increasingly popular. However, studies reporting on the use of these approaches remain scarce. This study aimed to add to the body of knowledge on yoga as a non-conventional therapy to support trauma survivors and foster posttraumatic growth. Semi-structured interviews were conducted with a sample of seven Kundalini yoga practitioners who had been exposed to trauma. A thematic analysis confirmed that Kundalini yoga was beneficial in fostering posttraumatic growth. Overall, the study findings, evidence a pocket of success in relation to value of such an intervention within a low socio economic black South African context.

