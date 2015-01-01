|
Steffen-Allen FT, Marton KM, Graves LV, Ketchum JM, Silva MA, Loughlin JK, Pawlowski CA, Finn J, Chung JS. J. Head Trauma Rehabil. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
35125432
OBJECTIVE: To describe alcohol use among younger military active duty service members and veterans (SMVs) in the first 5 years after traumatic brain injury (TBI) and examine whether differential alcohol use patterns emerge as a function of brain injury severity and active duty service at time of injury. SETTING: Veterans Affairs (VA) Polytrauma Rehabilitation Centers (PRCs). PARTICIPANTS: In total, 265 SMVs enrolled in the VA Traumatic Brain Injury Model Systems (TBIMS) PRC national database. Participants sustained a TBI of any severity level; received inpatient care at a PRC within 1 year of injury; were younger than 40 years; and completed survey interviews or questionnaires regarding their pre- and postinjury alcohol use for at least 3 of 4 time points (preinjury, postinjury years 1, 2, and 5). MAIN MEASURES: Self-reported alcohol use, defined as amount of weekly consumption and endorsement of binge drinking. Participant information related to demographics, injury, TBI severity, active duty status, mental health treatment, and FIM (Functional Independence Measure) total scores was also obtained to examine impact of these as covariates in the analyses.
