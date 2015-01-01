|
Leeds DD, Zeng Y, Johnson BR, Foster CA, D'Lauro C. Brain Inj. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2022, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
35133926
BACKGROUND: Untreated concussions are an important health concern. The number of concussions sustained each year is difficult to pinpoint due to diverse reporting routes and many people not reporting. A growing body of literature investigates the motivations for concussion under-reporting, proposing ties with knowledge of concussion outcomes and concussion culture. The present work employs machine learning to identify trends in knowledge and willingness to self-report concussions.
automated classification; concussion beliefs; Concussion reporting; factor analysis; reporting intentions