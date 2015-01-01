|
Citation
McLean RK, Roach A, Tully L, Dadds MR. Clin. Child Psychol. Psychiatry 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2022, SAGE Publishing)
DOI
PMID
35133906
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Time-out (TO) is a widely used parental discipline strategy with strong research support in programmes that promote positive child development. Concerns have been raised, however, regarding adverse impact on child mental health (CMH) in part driven by evidence of widespread variability in appropriate implementation. There are no existing measures of TO. We present the first measure of procedural implementation of TO in a community sample of parents of children aged 6-8 years.
Language: en
Keywords
Parenting; child mental health; discipline; time-out