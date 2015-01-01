Abstract

Sudden unexpected death in the young (SUDY) is a tragic event resulting in the fatality of seemingly healthy individuals between the ages of one and 40 years. Whilst studies have been performed on sudden unexpected death in infants, children, and adults respectively, little is known about trends in risk factors and causes of death of SUDY cases. Understanding the factors surrounding these deaths could lead to targeted interventions for at-risk individuals. Hence, a systematic approach to investigate the reported possible causes of SUDY was employed using three major databases and Primo, wherein 67 relevant articles were identified and 2 additional guidelines were read. Sudden unexpected death in epilepsy and sudden cardiac events were well-established causes of death with risk factors such as male predominance, substance use and a familial history identified. It was acknowledged that while the cause of death is established following post-mortem examination in many cases, some remain non-specific or undetermined. Considering the genetic etiology, these cases would be ideal candidates for molecular autopsies in the future. Thus, this review emphasized the significance of acquiring the relevant information to aid in resolving cause of death of these SUDY cases and subsequently highlighted the potential for further studies on risk factors and the value of molecular autopsies.

