Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Developing an effective population-level system of evidence-based parenting support capable of shifting (at a population level) rates of child maltreatment and social, emotional, and behavioral problems in children requires an integrated theory of change. This paper presents a systems-contextual model of change and identifies modifiable mechanisms that can potentially explain population-level changes in parenting and child outcomes.



METHOD: Using the Triple P-Positive Parenting Program as an exemplar of a tiered, multi-level system of evidence-based parenting interventions, we discuss the putative mechanisms of change necessary to produce change in child behavior, parenting, practitioner behavior, and organizational changes to support the sustained implementation of an intervention.



RESULTS: A model of change is proposed that blends theoretical perspectives derived from social learning theory, self-regulation theory, applied behavior analysis, cognitive behavior principles, developmental theory, and principles derived from the fields of public health, implementation science, and economics to explain change in the behavior at the community wide level. Different types of interventions targeting different populations and mechanisms are used to illustrate how sustainable change in child and parent outcomes can be achieved.



CONCLUSIONS: Evidence supporting specific mechanisms and moderators of intervention effects are discussed as well as directions for future research on mechanisms.

Language: en