|
Citation
|
Long E, Zucca C, Sweeting H. Youth Soc. 2021; 53(8): 1400-1415.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, SAGE Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
The current study investigated peer relationship and school climate factors associated with adolescent mental health. Cross-sectional data from 2,571 fifteen-year old students in 22 Scottish secondary schools was used. Multilevel models tested for school differences in mental health, and nested linear regression models estimated peer and school effects.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
adolescents; mental health; peers; school climate