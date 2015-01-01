Abstract

This mixed-methods study aimed to use local terminology to accurately characterize the prevalence and risk factors associated with substance use and risky health behaviors among school-based youth in Monrovia, Liberia. An 86-question survey was validated using qualitative data obtained from focus groups at two secondary schools in central and greater Monrovia. The revised survey was then administered to 400 students from eight different secondary schools in this region. The observed prevalence estimates for lifetime and current substance use were considerably higher than previously reported among adolescents in the West African region. Among students who were former child soldiers, the rates of current substance use were 5.8-33.8% higher compared to the overall study sample. Male gender, academic seniority, and peer approval of substance use were all found to be strong predictors of current substance use among secondary students.



RESULTS suggest the need for targeted, trauma-informed interventions to reduce rates of substance use and risky health behaviors among youth in Liberia and similar post-conflict settings.

