Abstract

This study is carried out to analyse the effects of the parent training program for the prevention of child abuse and neglect, on the awareness and understanding levels of parents, and is based on the parallel mixed method pattern, with a study group comprised 30 parents who are members of the lower-middle class. Within the framework of the study, a Parent Training Program for the Prevention of Child Abuse and Neglect (ParentsCAN) comprised of six-sessions was designed on the basis of existing literature and experts' comments. The data collection tools employed in the study are the 'Personal Information Form', the 'Awareness and Understanding Test' applied with the parents before and after the program sessions, the 'Researcher's Diary' and the 'Session Evaluation Form'. It was observed that the parents enrolled in the ParentsCAN exhibited increased awareness and understanding levels. Furthermore, a further test applied eight weeks later to assess the permanence of the effects of the program showed that the parents still exhibited increased awareness and understanding levels. In the light of these findings, it is evident that the program had positive and lasting effects on the awareness and understanding levels of parents.

