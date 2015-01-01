SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Mughal F, Dikomitis L, Babatunde OO, Chew-Graham CA. BJGP Open 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2022, Royal College of General Practitioners)

10.3399/BJGPO.2021.0159

35135818

BACKGROUND: Self-harm in young people is a growing public health concern. Young people commonly present to their GP for help with self-harm, and thus general practice may be a key setting to support young people who have self-harmed.

AIM: To examine the potential of general practice to support young people aged 10-25 years who have harmed themselves. DESIGN & SETTING: A narrative review of published and grey literature.

METHOD: The Scale for the Assessment of Narrative Review Articles (SANRA) was used to guide a narrative review to examine the potential of general practice to support young people who have self-harmed. The evidence is presented textually.

RESULTS: The included evidence showed that GPs have a key role in supporting young people, and they sometimes relied on gut feeling when handling uncertainty on how to help young people who had self-harmed. Young people described the importance of initial clinician responses after disclosing self-harm, and if they were perceived to be negative, the self-harm could become worse.

CONCLUSION: In context of the evidence included, this review found that general practice is a key setting for the identification and management of self-harm in young people; but improvements are needed to enhance general practice care for young people to fulfil its potential.


adolescent; mental health; general practice; research methods (other)

