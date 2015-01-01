SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Yeni C, Yılmaz M. Br. J. Community Nurs. 2022; 27(2): 78-88.

This quasi-experimental study aimed to investigate the effects of nurse-led home modification interventions on the family members of home-dwelling older adults with dementia. The sample consisted of 42 older adults diagnosed with dementia and their family members. A number of validated tools were used. Three home visits were undertaken, a training package with family members was instigated, and the patients were followed up for a 6-month period. It was determined that there was a decrease in falls in the first 3-month period (p=0.002). The number of falls in the second 3-month period was lower in the older adults who had their homes modified (p=0.000). Family-centred, nurse-led home-modification interventions can be effective in the prevention and reducing of falls in older adults with dementia.


dementia; falls; home modifications; prevention of falls

