Madia JE, Obsuth I, Thompson I, Daniels H, Murray AL. Br. J. Educ. Psychol. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
35138646
BACKGROUND: Previous research suggests that school exclusion during childhood is a precursor to social exclusion in adulthood. Past literature on the consequences of school exclusion is, however, scarce and mainly focused on short-term outcomes such as educational attainment, delinquency, and mental health in early adolescence. Moreover, this evidence is based primarily on descriptive and correlational analysis, whereas robust causal evidence is required to best inform policy. AIMS: We aimed to estimate the mid-to-long-term impact of school exclusion on labour market and economic outcomes. SAMPLE: The sample included 6,632 young people who at the age of 25/26 in the year 2015 participated in the Next Steps survey of whom 86 were expelled from school and 711 were suspended between the ages of 13/14 and 16/17.
inverse probability treatment weighting; NEET; propensity score analysis; school exclusion; unemployment