Abstract

Transgender and gender diverse (TGD) youth face high rates of discrimination and victimization in their communities and families that contribute to elevated rates of behavioral health concerns. While the individual links between community and family environments and well-being for this population are clear, how these environments work in unison remains unclear. Furthermore, the methods TGD youth use to manage their identities in these environments are not well understood. We address this gap by exploring the overlap between community climate and familial treatment of TGD identities and the methods TGD youth use to manage their identities in these environments. Semi-structured qualitative interviews were conducted with TGD youth (n = 19) in two Midwestern U.S. states. Thematic analysis was used to develop categories that represent the phenomena being investigated and to understand relationships between categories.



FINDINGS depict overlap about TGD people between three components of community climate and family members that shaped the treatment of TGD youth. Furthermore, community climate toward TGD people influenced identity management through the availability of proximal resources. Four methods of identity management emerged from the data: emotion work, educating, connections, and generativity.



FINDINGS are discussed in the context of current literature, and recommendations are made for future research and practice with TGD youth.

