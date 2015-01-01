|
Citation
|
Goffnett J, Paceley MS, Fish JN, Saban P. Fam. Process 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, Family Process Institute, Publisher John Wiley and Sons)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
35137401
|
Abstract
|
Transgender and gender diverse (TGD) youth face high rates of discrimination and victimization in their communities and families that contribute to elevated rates of behavioral health concerns. While the individual links between community and family environments and well-being for this population are clear, how these environments work in unison remains unclear. Furthermore, the methods TGD youth use to manage their identities in these environments are not well understood. We address this gap by exploring the overlap between community climate and familial treatment of TGD identities and the methods TGD youth use to manage their identities in these environments. Semi-structured qualitative interviews were conducted with TGD youth (n = 19) in two Midwestern U.S. states. Thematic analysis was used to develop categories that represent the phenomena being investigated and to understand relationships between categories.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
transgender; family; gender diverse; community climate; identity management; 变性; 家庭; 性别差异; 社区环境; 身份管理