Abstract

Sexual assault nurse examiners (SANEs) play a critical role in providing quality care to patients who have experienced sexual violence. Recent national legislative initiatives have been launched both to better explore state-specific needs in regard to training SANE nurses as well as pilot programs that will establish evidence-based methods of expanding SANE training to remote, rural, and underserved communities.A scoping literature review was conducted to identify best practices in SANE training as well as implications for delivering this education to rural and underserved communities. This review analyzed the scientific strengths and weaknesses of existing research, provided an overview of findings within the literature, and identified areas where further research could be directed to inform local, state, and national strategy on SANE education.Blended learning programs that pair online education with simulated clinical experiences are promising alternatives to the traditional classroom experience; however, more research is needed to know how to enhance retention and engagement of nurses utilizing these methods to obtain preliminary SANE training.

Language: en