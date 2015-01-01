Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Few clinical trials of posttraumatic interventions have utilized symptom trajectory modeling to explore heterogeneity of treatment responses. The goal of this investigation was to conduct a secondary analysis of a randomized clinical trial of stepped collaborative care for adolescents with sports and recreational related concussion and persistent symptoms of >1 month.



METHOD: Trajectory modeling was used to examine the impact of randomization to the intervention as well as demographic, clinical, and injury characteristics on adolescent post-concussive symptom trajectories. Two hundred male and female adolescents were assessed >1 month after a concussion, and then 3-, 6- and 12-months later with a standardized measure of concussive symptoms, the Health and Behavior Inventory (HBI). Multinomial logistic regression was used to compare the association between intervention, demographic, clinical and injury characteristics with trajectory group membership.



RESULTS: Four post-concussive symptom trajectories emerged: recovery, remitting, low-persistent, and high-persistent. In adjusted analyses randomization to the intervention condition was associated with significantly greater odds of HBI recovery trajectory group membership (OR 3.29 95% CI 1.06-10.28). Female gender and prior concussion history were associated with significantly greater odds of high-persistent trajectory group membership relative to all other trajectories. Greater odds of high-persistent versus recovery group trajectory membership was observed for adolescents with a pre-injury history of anxiety and/or depressive disorders.



CONCLUSIONS: Stepped collaborative care was associated with an increased odds of recovery versus high-persistent post-concussive symptom trajectories, while readily identifiable baseline characteristics were associated high-persistent symptoms. Future post-concussive clinical trials and practice improvement efforts could incorporate these observations.

