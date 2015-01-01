|
Citation
|
Phillips D, Matheson L, Pain T, Kingston GA. Rural remote health 2022; 22(1): 6887.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, Deakin University)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
35138867
|
Abstract
|
INTRODUCTION: Children with deep-partial or full-thickness burns often require complicated post-surgical care and rehabilitation, including specialist occupational therapy (OT) intervention, to achieve optimal outcomes. Those from rural and remote areas rarely have access to these services and must travel to a tertiary referral hospital to access follow-up, placing them at higher risk of complications and poorer outcomes. The OT-Led Paediatric Burn Telehealth Review (OTPB) Clinic, based at Townsville University Hospital in northern Queensland, Australia, was set up to address this inequity. The aim of this study was to investigate the experience of both family members and clinicians in using the OTPB Clinic.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Australia; qualitative research; burns; allied health; paediatrics; telerehabilitation