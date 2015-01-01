Abstract

OBJECTIVE:

We conducted this study to examine the characteristics of dog-bite injuries and to analyze the factors affecting hospitalization in a single-center emergency department (ED) setting in Korea.

Method:

The current single-center, retrospective, cohort study was conducted on 202 patients with dog-bite injuries who visited our medical institution between 2011 and 2019 through a retrospective analysis of their medical records.

Results:

The Pearson's chi-square test indicated that outpatient treatment had a significant positive correlation with the location of the bite. Also, hospitalization had a significant positive correlation with age and the depth of the bite wounds (P=0.002, P=0.031, and P=0.034, respectively). On multiple regression analysis, it was observed that hospitalization had a significant positive correlation with age (odds ratio [OR], 1.421; 95% confidence interval [CI], 1.047-1.529; P=0.011) and the depth of the bite wounds (OR, 1.077; 95% CI, 1.013-1.139; P=0.014).

Conclusion:

In conclusion, our results indicate that older patients and those with deeper bite wounds are vulnerable to hospitalization. This would be helpful in an ED setting for dispensing treatment to those with dog-bite injuries.

Key words: Dogs; Bites and stings; Wounds and injuries; Hospitalization; Interdisciplinary

Language: en