Abstract

BACKGROUND: This study aimed to examine alcohol consumption among Mongolian adolescents and youth, as well as their awareness and attitudes toward alcohol-related consequences.



METHODS: We analyzed cross-sectional data collected from students in secondary schools, colleges, and universities in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia, using descriptive analysis methods.



FINDINGS: More than half of respondents had tried alcohol in the past, and 15.9% of high school students and 58.8% of university students had consumed alcohol in the last month (P = 0.0001). In total, 70.0% of respondents celebrated holidays with alcohol, 23.4% had economic problems due to alcohol consumption, 7.8% had health problems 1-2 times in the last 30 days, and roughly 36.0% had negative attitudes toward alcohol. Approximately, 15.0% of adolescents and young people had an insufficient understanding of anti-alcohol measures and laws.



CONCLUSION: Our findings suggest that Mongolian adolescents and youth have a high level of alcohol consumption and insufficient awareness and attitude regarding alcohol-related harm.

