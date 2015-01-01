Abstract

BACKGROUND: Bullying is common among adolescents and can have an adverse effect on victims. This study aims to implement and evaluate an educational intervention on bullying prevention among junior high school students in Shantou, China.



METHODS: The four-session educational intervention was designed based on the knowledge-attitude-practice model and conducted from September to December 2018, with one session implemented a month. The intervention methods included holding bullying-themed class meetings, distributing bullying educational leaflets at school, and playing anti-bullying videos in class. The post-intervention assessment was measured at the end of session 4. The chi-square tests were used to examine the changes from baseline to after intervention in the intervention and control group.



RESULTS: The results showed that the intervention group's awareness of bullying (percentage of the students who knew bullying very well, male: before vs. after intervention: 16.3% vs. 37.6%, P < 0.001; female: before vs. after intervention: 11.8% vs. 38.8%, P < 0.01), and the female students' acceptance of anti-bullying education (before vs. after intervention: 89.3% vs. 97.6%, P < 0.05) was improved after intervention. The incidence of cyber victimization (male: 32.3% vs. 18.5%, P < 0.05; female: 22.4 to 7.0%, P < 0.01) was also reduced in the intervention group, with the reduction in the incidence of social (19.4% vs. 8.7%, P < 0.05), verbal (40.9% vs. 27.2%, P < 0.05) victimization, and peer (36.6% vs. 20.7%, P < 0.05) and social bullying (11.8% vs. 2.2%, P < 0.01) among male students after intervention.



CONCLUSIONS: This educational intervention was the first important step to develop effective intervention strategies for bullying prevention among junior high school students in China.

