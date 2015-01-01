Abstract

PURPOSE: Cannabis use is increasing among emerging adults (ages 18-25), necessitating the need for prevention interventions. Using a novel platform - social media - we developed an 8-week motivational interviewing and cognitive-behavioral intervention targeting cannabis use among emerging adults. Herein, we report on the feasibility and acceptability of the intervention in a pilot trial. PROCEDURES: For NCT04187989 we recruited N = 149 emerging adults who used cannabis (at least 3 times/week for the past month) using social media advertising. Their mean age was 21.0 years (SD = 2.2); 55.7% were female. Most were White (70.5%; 20.1% Black/African American, 9.4% Other races), with 20.1% identifying as Hispanic/Latinx. Participants were randomized to the 8-week intervention or an 8-week attention-placebo control condition, both delivered in secret Facebook groups by electronic health coaches (e-coaches). Follow-up assessments occurred at 3- and 6-months.



RESULTS: The intervention was well-received and follow-up rates were high; fidelity was good. Intervention participants rated e-coaches significantly higher in terms of helpfulness, warmth, etc., compared to control participants. Intervention participants were more likely to engage with and recommend the group. In terms of percentage reductions in cannabis outcomes, the intervention group evidenced absolute reductions over time in several measures of cannabis consumption across modalities. In an adjusted model, reductions in vaping days in the intervention group, relative to attention-control, reached statistical significance (p = .020, D =.40).



CONCLUSIONS: This social media intervention for emerging adults' cannabis use was feasible and acceptable in the target population warranting future testing in a fully powered trial.

