Abstract

BACKGROUND: Paediatric injuries have significant physical, psychological and socioeconomic consequences. This study aimed to determine the epidemiology and pattern of paediatric injuries presenting at a teaching hospital in Enugu South-East Nigeria.



METHODS: A retrospective study of injured patients less than 18 years who presented to the Accident and Emergency department of University of Nigeria Teaching Hospital Ituku/Ozalla, in Enugu Nigeria, was conducted from 1st January to 31st December 2015. Analysis of data was done using Statistical Package for the Social Sciences version 22.0.



RESULTS: A total of 1191 children presented to the hospital within the study period and 120 injured paediatric patients (10.1%) with 170 injuries were attended to in the A & E. Adolescents (12 - 17 years) accounted for 34.2% of injuries and males (70%) were more affected than the females. Road traffic crashes and falls were the most common causes of paediatric injuries. There was a significant correlation between age of the children and the aetiology of the injuries (X2 = 28.08, p = 0.001). Bruises/lacerations/abrasions (27.6%) and fractures (27.1%) were the most common types of injuries sustained. The injury severity score (ISS) of the patients ranged from 1-25 with a mean of 6.4 + 2.8. Roadside/street (35%), school (23.3%) and home (21.7%) were the main locations where injuries occurred. Mean injury-arrival interval was 1.2 + 0.7 days. Majority (67.5%) of children had full recovery and the mortality rate was 5.8%.



CONCLUSION: Road traffic crashes and falls were the most common cause of paediatric injuries. Soft tissue trauma and fractures were the predominant types of injuries. Roadside, school and home were the leading locations of childhood injuries. Prevention of road traffic crashes and falls, prompt treatment of injuries, and rehabilitation of injured children will reduce the negative impact of paediatric injuries.

Language: en