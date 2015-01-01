|
Dan-Glauser E, Framorando D, Solida-Tozzi A, Golay P, Gholam MM, Alameda L, Conus P, Moulin V. Psychol. Med. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2022, Cambridge University Press)
35142601
BACKGROUND: Prevention of violent behaviors (VB) in the early phase of psychosis (EPP) is a real challenge. Impulsivity was shown to be strongly related to VB, and different evolutions of impulsivity were noticed along treatments. One possible variable involved in the relationship between VB and the evolution of impulsivity is cannabis use (CU). The high prevalence of CU in EPP and its relationship with VB led us to investigate: 1/the impact of CU and 2/the impact of early CU on the evolution of impulsivity levels during a 3-year program, in violent and non-violent EPP patients.
Language: en
Cannabis use; impulsivity; violent behavior; early cannabis use; early-phase psychosis