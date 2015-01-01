SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Khalikov AA, Kuznetsov KO, Kanzafarova GA, Iskuzhina LR, Khalikova LV. Sud. Med. Ekspert. 2022; 65(1): 57-61.

Vernacular Title

Современный взгляд на методы определения давности повреждений в практике судебно-медицинского эксперта

Copyright

(Copyright © 2022, Izdatelstvo Meditsina)

DOI

10.17116/sudmed20226501157

PMID

35142474

Abstract

The review objective is to summarize the current data on new methods development for detection and determination of the age of injuries (AI) and to analyze the prospects of their use in the practice of forensic medical experts. The injury healing processes in various human body tissues are described in detail, and data on biomarkers of healing and their role are provided. Three main diagnostic methods for AI were analyzed: immunohistochemical, molecular biological study, and biophysical objectivization. Their advantages and disadvantages, as well as ways of further improvement of these methods, are considered.

===

Обобщить актуальную информацию о разработке новых методов диагностики и исследований давности повреждений (ДП) и проанализировать перспективы их использования в практике судебно-медицинского эксперта. Подробно описаны процессы заживления повреждений в различных тканях организма человека, а также биомаркеры заживления и их роль. Проанализировали три основных метода диагностики ДП: иммуногистохимический, биофизическая объективизация и молекулярно-биологический. Рассмотрены их положительные и отрицательные стороны, а также пути дальнейшего развития этих методов.


Language: ru

Keywords

brain injury; age of injury determination; biophysical objectivization; inflammatory markers; muscle injury; skin injury

