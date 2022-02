Abstract

Falls cause widespread disability, death, and substantial health care spending; hip fractures and other injuries from falls affect 4.5 million older US residents annually and cost Medicare $15 to $30 billion annually.1 Prior reports of increased fall injury incidence trends are limited by use of self-reported survey data, which severely undercount fall injuries.2,3 We sought to document national trends and geographic variation in fall injuries...



... Our findings present population-targeted risk management opportunities to stem a growing and costly public health challenge. As injuries increase, improvements in policies and practices to prevent falls seem both possible and prudent...

