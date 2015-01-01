Abstract

It has been almost two years since the initial outbreak of COVID-19, which disrupted the lives of all people around the world. During this time a group of child abuse and neglect researchers worked to document, understand, uncover and ameliorate the adverse impacts of COVID-19 specifically for children and youth. Although the pandemic has lasted nearly two years, research is still in its initial stages as we are only beginning to understand the true consequences for children, families, communities, and practitioners worldwide. This third and final issue of the International Journal of Child Abuse & Neglect is dedicated to COVID-19 as we continue to explore our existing knowledge in order to contribute...

Language: en