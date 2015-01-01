Abstract

The prevalence of youth violence in South Africa schools is the true reflection of the broader society and family structure and call upon the positive youth development approach. The purpose of the study was to explore the prevalent nature of youth violent behaviour and suggest a collaborative model in response to learner violence in a selected high school.The qualitative research approach with case study design were used in this study. Purposive sampling was used to select 5 learners, 4 teachers and 1 school principal and 5 parents.Data were collected using semi-structured individual/focus groups interviews which enabled the researchers to get depth-information from the participants.Data were analysed using thematic analysis.The study findings revealed that learners in the selected high school became involved in group fighting, arrived late at school and smoke dagga within the school premises. This study concludes that learners come to school, carrying dangerous weapons and drugs. The study recommends the integration of youth workers in school as part of Youth Worker-Teacher Collaborative Model to curb school violence.

