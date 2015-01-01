Abstract

Using the Olweus' (1993, 2013) model of bullying as a framework, hazing and bullying were compared along the dimensions of aggression, intent to cause harm or distress, power imbalance, and repetition. The relationship of the two behaviors to moral disengagement was also examined. One hundred ninety-nine workers on Amazon's Mechanical Turk completed a survey examining their experiences as hazing and bullying victims, perpetrators, and witnesses; they also completed Bandura et al.'s (J Pers Soc Psychol 71:364-374, 1996) moral disengagement scale. Participants were more likely to evaluate bullying than hazing as an act of aggression, as intended to cause harm or distress, and as repetitive in nature. The two behaviors did not differ in perceived power imbalance. Whereas only bullying perpetration positively correlated with moral disengagement, both hazing perpetration and victimization were positively related to moral disengagement. The high prevalence rate of both behaviors highlights the need for prevention and intervention programs.

