Li Q, Cheng T, Luo Y, Hao Z, Smith B, Guo Y. Int. J. Bullying Prev. 2021; 3(3): 168-180.
Copyright © 2021, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group
Cyberbullying perpetration among school-aged children could have negative public health implications worldwide. The present study used a routine activity theory framework to conceptualize and investigate potential risk and protective factors for cyberbullying perpetration across countries and World Health Organization (WHO) regions. The study used a 2013-2014 cross-sectional sample of 214,808 school-aged children from 41 countries/WHO regions. The sample came from the Health Behavior in School-aged Children (HBSC) survey. Applying weighted least squares tegression, the study explored whether cyberbullying perpetration was associated with various routine activities across different cultures.
