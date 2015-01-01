Abstract

CONTEXT: The purpose of this project was to determine types of dietary supplement products U.S. Service Members frequently ask about and identify risks associated with select products that consumers should be aware of when considering their use.



METHODS: Forty-one dietary supplement products frequently asked about through the Operation Supplement Safety's (OPSS.org) Ask-the-Expert portal were selected. Product analysis was performed to verify whether select products were accurately labeled and to identify any risky ingredients contained in these products. Operation Supplement Safety Risk Assessment Scorecard criteria were additionally used as a screening tool to assess a product's relative safety potential.



RESULTS: Among the select dietary supplements, 12 (29.3%) were marketed as pre-workout products; 14 (34.1%) for weight loss; four (9.8%) for male enhancement/testosterone boosters; and 11 (26.8%) as body building supplements. Eleven (26.8%) products had accurate labels; only eight of these had accurate labels plus no risky ingredients listed on the labels. Twenty-six (63.4%) products were misbranded; 10 (24.4%) were adulterated, and six (14.6%) were both misbranded and adulterated. Risky ingredients appeared on 23 (56%) of all product labels. Eight of these 23 products also had additional risky ingredients not listed on the labels but detected through analysis. According to the Scorecard based on label claims, 35 (85.4%) received a rating of "no-go/risky".



CONCLUSIONS: U.S. Service Members and the public at large should be aware that dietary supplements may contain risky ingredients and know how to identify ingredients on the label to evaluate potential risk.

Language: en