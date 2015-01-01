SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Daria S, Islam MR. J. Affect. Disord. Rep. 2022; 8: e100320.

(Copyright © 2022, Elsevier Publishing)

10.1016/j.jadr.2022.100320

35156072

PMC8821023

The COVID-19 pandemic has brought an unprecedented natural event on life. The mental health of students has been impacted due to the long-term closure of educational institutions. The suicide rate had been significantly increased during the COVID-19 pandemic compared to previous years among Bangladeshi students. Several COVID-19 responses might be responsible for this increased suicidality among students. Therefore, family members should give them mental supports to reduce additional burdens due to the pandemic. The government and non-government organizations can take suicide prevention programs such as awareness campaigns, student counseling, internet-based interventions, etc. Also, the authority should vaccinate students, teachers, and other staff to reopen the academic institutions on an urgent basis.


Bangladesh; Mental health; COVID-19 pandemic; Student suicide; Suicidal tendency

