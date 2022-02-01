Abstract

OBJECTIVE: To evaluate temporal differences in concussion symptoms up to 30 days following a sports-related concussion (SRC). STUDY DESIGN: Adolescent and young adult athletes (n=782) were separated based on time since injury at presentation as EARLY (0-7 days; n=321, age: 15.4±1.9 years, 51.7% female), MIDDLE (8-14 days; n=281, age: 15.8±2.2 years, 54.8% female) and LATE (15-30 days; n=180, age: 15.6±1.8 years, 52.8% female). All participants completed the 22-item Post-Concussion Symptom Scale at first visit. A confirmatory factor analysis (CFA) was completed separately for each time since injury cohort using a four-component model reported previously.



RESULTS: The CFA model fit was acceptable for EARLY, MIDDLE and LATE (using Cognitive/Migraine/Fatigue, Affective, Sleep and Somatic factors). Both Affective (change = 0.30; p =.01; Cohens d =.30) and Sleep (change = 0.51; p = <.001; Cohens d =.47) factors were significantly higher in the LATE group compared with the EARLY, but not MIDDLE, groups. The previously reported four-factor symptom model, including Cognitive/Migraine/Fatigue, Affective, Somatic, and Sleep factors, was appropriate for adolescents up to 30 days post-injury. However, adolescents who presented between 15-30 days post-injury reported higher Affective and Sleep symptoms than those who presented within one week.



CONCLUSIONS: Clinicians should consider these temporal differences when evaluating concussion symptoms in adolescents, as higher Affective and Sleep symptoms can be predictive of prolonged recovery/persistent complications.

Language: en