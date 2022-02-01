|
Citation
Eagle SR, Kissinger-Knox AM, Feder A, Manderino L, Preszler J, Womble MN, Elbin RJ, Collins M, Kontos AP. J. Pediatr. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2022, Elsevier Publishing)
DOI
PMID
35157844
Abstract
OBJECTIVE: To evaluate temporal differences in concussion symptoms up to 30 days following a sports-related concussion (SRC). STUDY DESIGN: Adolescent and young adult athletes (n=782) were separated based on time since injury at presentation as EARLY (0-7 days; n=321, age: 15.4±1.9 years, 51.7% female), MIDDLE (8-14 days; n=281, age: 15.8±2.2 years, 54.8% female) and LATE (15-30 days; n=180, age: 15.6±1.8 years, 52.8% female). All participants completed the 22-item Post-Concussion Symptom Scale at first visit. A confirmatory factor analysis (CFA) was completed separately for each time since injury cohort using a four-component model reported previously.
Language: en