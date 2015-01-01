Abstract

In sub-Saharan Africa, the increase in pornographic video consumption over the past 15 years might be shaping the sexual practices of the new generation. Using a comprehensive approach, the present study aims to first, measure the prevalence of acts of violence during sex reportedly inspired by pornography (VDSIP) among Mozambican adolescents and young adults; second, examine the consequences of these practices on the individuals involved; and third, identify the cognitive and psychosocial mechanisms by which these practices are adopted and normalized. Overall, 105 Mozambicans were interviewed. Participants' responses were subjected to discourse content and frequency analysis. The results show that, in the 12 months preceding the interview, between 77.6% and 89.2% of male participants performed VDSIP that included inflicting physical or psychological violence on their partners. In the same period, between 8.5% and 16.8% of female participants performed VDSIP that included inflicting physical or psychological violence on their partners. Females (63.1% of them) were shown to be much more affected by the negative consequences (e.g., depression, low self-esteem, physical and psychological trauma) associated with the practice of VDSIP compared to males (17.7% of them). The main mechanisms by which these practices are adopted and normalized were reported to be imitation, reinforcement, desire for recognition, addiction, development of sexual scripts, misunderstanding about women's sexual desire, gender inequalities, cognitive and psychosocial biases, and manipulation of the partner' consent. This study's findings can be used to design tailored education interventions to mitigate the negative effects of violence during sex among African adolescents and young adults.

Language: en