Abstract

Virtual child sexual abuse material (VCSAM) has become a growing global concern amongst policy and practice professionals. This theoretical paper aimed to provide a discussion on the landscape for the types of virtual material and apply psychological perspectives to further our limited understanding of these offenders. When considering the landscape, the types of morphing were explored along with the issues that have resulted due to the advances in 3D software and hardware rendering, including difficulties distinguishing VCSAM from child sexual abuse material involving real children. Throughout the paper, logic is drawn from the strong theoretical basis of child sexual abuse material offenders, allowing for the application of theoretical perspectives, such as schemas, cognitive distortions, the person-situation interaction, and rational choice theory. This paper offers some preliminary foundations and insights in an attempt to better understand VCSAM offenders, while providing avenues for further research. Overall, this paper offers a valuable and timely resource for psychology and law enforcement disciplines, along with policy makers, at an international level.

