Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury is common within the US military and represents a significant loss to readiness. Since recent changes to operational tempo, there has not been an analysis of ACL injury risk. The aim of this retrospective cohort study was to evaluate military occupation, sex, rank and branch of service on ACL injury risk in the US military from 2006 to 2018.



METHODS: The Defense Medical Epidemiology Database was queried for the number of US tactical athletes with International Classification of Diseases diagnosis codes 717.83 (old disruption of ACL), 844.2 (sprain of knee cruciate ligament), M23.61 (other spontaneous disruption of ACL) and S83.51 (sprain of ACL of knee) on their initial encounter. Relative risk and χ(2) statistics were calculated to assess sex and military occupation effects on ACL injury. A multivariable negative binomial regression model evaluated changes in ACL injury incidence with respect to sex, branch of service and rank.



RESULTS: The study period displayed a significant decrease in the ACL injury rate at 0.18 cases per 1000 person-years or relative decrease of 4.08% each year (p<0.001) after averaging over the main and interactive effects of sex, rank and branch of service. The interaction effect of time with sex indicated a steeper decline in the incidence in men as compared with women. The risk of ACL injury by sex was modified by rank. The incidence among military personnel varied by occupation.



CONCLUSION: Despite the decline among tactical athletes over time, rates of ACL injury remain much higher than the general US population. Sex, rank, branch of service and military occupation were found to be risk factors for ACL injury. It is critical for policy makers to understand the salient risk factors for ACL injury to guide proactive measures to prevent injury.

