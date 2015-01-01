Abstract

BACKGROUND: Child maltreatment (CM) can result in lifelong detrimental consequences, but its association with sleep disturbances in young children remains unclear.



OBJECTIVE: This study aimed to investigate the association of CM with sleep disturbances and short sleep duration among Chinese preschoolers. PARTICIPANTS AND SETTING: Data were from a representative sample of 17,023 children (6.17 ± 0.29 years old, 51.96% boys) at their graduation year of preschool in September 2019, as a subset of the Shanghai Children's Health, Education and Lifestyle Evaluation-Preschool (SCHEDULE-P) study.



METHODS: Parents reported children's CM of different types and the Children's Sleep Habits Questionnaire (CSHQ). Logistic regression was used to evaluate the risk of sleep disturbances and short sleep duration linked to CM.



RESULTS: Of the children, 12,583(73.92%) demonstrated sleep disturbances (CSHQ total score > 41) and 3017(17.72%) demonstrated short sleep duration (<9 h/night). After adjusting covariates, physical abuse (aOR = 1.16, 95%CI = 1.05-1.28) and emotional abuse (aOR = 1.50, 95% CI = 1.39-1.62) were associated with global sleep disturbances. Physical abuse (aOR = 1.16, 95% CI = 1.06-1.28), physical neglect (aOR = 1.29, 95%CI = 1.12-1.49), and emotional abuse (aOR = 1.19, 95% CI = 1.09-1.30) were associated with short sleep duration. Sexual abuse was not significantly associated with global sleep disturbances or short sleep duration. A cumulative association was noted that more CM types were associated with increased global sleep disturbances and short sleep duration.



CONCLUSIONS: CM is associated with sleep disturbances and short sleep duration in young children. This highlights the efforts to prevent and reduce CM in favor of optimal sleep and whole health in young children.

Language: en