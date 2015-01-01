|
Scullion E, Heron N. Int. J. Environ. Res. Public Health 2022; 19(3): e1072.
(Copyright © 2022, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute)
35162096
OBJECTIVEs To investigate which United Kingdom (UK) amateur sporting organisations have published sports-related concussion (SRC) guidelines, their accessibility and the extent to which they follow the Berlin statement recommendations. This article is targeted at those involved with designing and implementing SRC guidelines in amateur sport. Design Scoping Review. Data Sources The SRC guidelines of 15 sporting organisations were accessed through public materials available from the official organisation website. Eligibility Criteria: To be included in this review, sports must enjoy broad participation by UK amateur athletes with a high risk of athletes sustaining an SRC.
amateur sports; guidelines; sports related concussion; SRC