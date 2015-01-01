Abstract

OBJECTIVEs To investigate which United Kingdom (UK) amateur sporting organisations have published sports-related concussion (SRC) guidelines, their accessibility and the extent to which they follow the Berlin statement recommendations. This article is targeted at those involved with designing and implementing SRC guidelines in amateur sport. Design Scoping Review. Data Sources The SRC guidelines of 15 sporting organisations were accessed through public materials available from the official organisation website. Eligibility Criteria: To be included in this review, sports must enjoy broad participation by UK amateur athletes with a high risk of athletes sustaining an SRC.



RESULTS: 15 sporting organisations were included in this review with two, British Cycling and British Eventing, found not to have published SRC guidelines. There was found to be a large discrepancy between the extent to which the sport-specific guides followed the Berlin statement recommendations.



CONCLUSIONS: The large discrepancy between the contents of the SRC guidelines may be putting the health of athletes at risk. We recommend the UK government publish standardised concussion guidelines based on the latest scientific research that must be used by all UK amateur sport groups.

Language: en