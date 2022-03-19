SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Gaffney L, Jonsson A, Judge C, Costello M, O'Donnell J, O'Caoimh R. Int. J. Environ. Res. Public Health 2022; 19(3).

Copyright

(Copyright © 2022, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute)

DOI

10.3390/ijerph19031709

PMID

35162732

Abstract

The "surprise question" (SQ) predicts the need for palliative care.

[SQ is a simple test to identify patients who might benefit from hospice and palliative care (HPC). It implicates a clinician reflecting on the question, “Would I be surprised if this patient died in the next 12 months?”]

Its predictive validity for adverse healthcare outcomes and its association with frailty among older people attending the emergency department (ED) are unknown. We conducted a secondary analysis of a prospective study of consecutive patients aged ≥70 attending a university hospital's ED. The SQ was scored by doctors before an independent comprehensive geriatric assessment (CGA). Outcomes included length of stay (LOS), frailty determined by CGA and one-year mortality. The SQ was available for 191 patients, whose median age was 79 ± 9. In all, 56/191 (29%) screened SQ positive. SQ positive patients were frailer; the median clinical frailty score was 6/9 (compared to 4/9, p < 0.001); they had longer LOS (p = 0.008); and they had higher mortality (p < 0.001). Being SQ positive was associated with 2.6 times greater odds of admission and 8.9 times odds of frailty. After adjustment for age, sex, frailty, co-morbidity and presenting complaint, patients who were SQ positive had significantly reduced survival times (hazard ratio 5.6; 95% CI: 1.39-22.3, p = 0.015). Almost one-third of older patients attending ED were identified as SQ positive. These were frailer and more likely to be admitted, have reduced survival times and have prolonged LOS. The SQ is useful to quickly stratify older patients likely to experience poor outcomes in ED.


Language: en

Keywords

emergency department; older adults; COVID-19; frailty; quality of life; geriatric assessment; geriatric patient; healthcare outcomes; palliative care

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print