Abstract

PURPOSE: To examine the association between state laws protecting lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer/questioning (LGBTQ) students and school districts' recommendations or requirements for establishing gay-straight alliances (GSAs) in schools. Beginning in fall 2013, 19 state education agencies (SEAs) engaged in HIV/STI and pregnancy prevention activities in "priority" school districts. SEAs provided support to priority districts to require or recommend GSAs in their schools.



METHODS: This study used semi-annually collected program evaluation data and state law data from the Gay, Lesbian, and Straight Education Network. We assessed whether increases in the percentage of priority districts recommending or requiring schools to provide GSAs varied by the presence of nondiscrimination or enumerated antibullying laws with a difference-in-difference design.



RESULTS: States with nondiscrimination laws began with more priority districts recommending or requiring schools to provide GSAs (52.5%) compared to states without laws (47.5%). We found a significant interaction (p <.01) between increases in the percentage of priority districts recommending or requiring a GSA and having a state nondiscrimination law. Across the first 3 years of program implementation, there was a 30% increase (p <.01) in priority districts recommending or requiring schools to provide GSAs in states with nondiscrimination laws, compared to a 12% increase (p <.01) in states without laws. There was no significant interaction between states with enumerated antibullying laws and districts recommending or requiring a GSA.



DISCUSSION: State LGBTQ nondiscrimination laws for students may facilitate school district support of GSAs, which may decrease health risks among LGBTQ youth.

